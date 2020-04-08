This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 8 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's going to cost €50k a day for the Dáil to sit in Dublin's Convention Centre

There will be no charge for hiring the venue itself.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 9:58 PM
37 minutes ago 7,248 Views 35 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5070446
Image: Shutterstock/Gimas
Image: Shutterstock/Gimas

IT HAS EMERGED that it will cost €50k each day the Dáil sits at Dublin’s Convention Centre and a once-off €110,000 expense to install microphones in the venue.

The precise cost will only be calculated when the Dáil is able to sit once more in Leinster House. There will be no charge for hiring the venue.

The Oireachtas Business Committee considered proposals regarding alternative venues for sittings of Dáil Eireann.

The context of those proposals was the necessity to maintain social distancing during the current pandemic.

The working group considered 13 venues and proposed that the Convention Centre was the best choice when considering both size, availability and cost.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Ceann Comhairle and Chair of the Business Committee Seán Ó Fearghaíl said: “Following a detailed discussion and consideration of the proposals and costings presented to us today, we have agreed that the Convention Centre is the most appropriate venue available which will allow the 159 democratically elected members of Dáil Éireann to meet and vote on the election of Taoiseach.

“The committee envisages that other sessions of Dáil Éireann will continue to meet in Leinster House with restricted numbers present. We wish to thank the management and staff of the Convention Centre for their cooperation in enabling this to happen.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie