It's going to cost €50k a day for the Dáil to sit in Dublin's Convention Centre

IT HAS EMERGED that it will cost €50k each day the Dáil sits at Dublin’s Convention Centre and a once-off €110,000 expense to install microphones in the venue.

The precise cost will only be calculated when the Dáil is able to sit once more in Leinster House. There will be no charge for hiring the venue.

The Oireachtas Business Committee considered proposals regarding alternative venues for sittings of Dáil Eireann.

The context of those proposals was the necessity to maintain social distancing during the current pandemic.

The working group considered 13 venues and proposed that the Convention Centre was the best choice when considering both size, availability and cost.

Speaking after today’s meeting, Ceann Comhairle and Chair of the Business Committee Seán Ó Fearghaíl said: “Following a detailed discussion and consideration of the proposals and costings presented to us today, we have agreed that the Convention Centre is the most appropriate venue available which will allow the 159 democratically elected members of Dáil Éireann to meet and vote on the election of Taoiseach.

“The committee envisages that other sessions of Dáil Éireann will continue to meet in Leinster House with restricted numbers present. We wish to thank the management and staff of the Convention Centre for their cooperation in enabling this to happen.”