Saturday 14 May 2022
Poll: Will you watch Conversations With Friends?

The TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel will air next week.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 14 May 2022, 11:53 AM
Joe Alwyn and Jemima Quirke
Image: Element Pictures
Image: Element Pictures

THE HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED drama series Conversation with Friends will air next week.

The 12-part series is the second time one of Sally Rooney’s novels has been adapted for television. Normal People was a smash hit in 2020 – getting rave reviews and large viewing figures.

Ahead of Conversations with Friends airing on BBC and Hulu tomorrow, and on RTÉ on Wednesday, The Journal interviewed Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane and Jemima Quirke about the making of the new series.

We want to know: Will you watch Conversations With Friends?


Poll Results:

No, I've no interest (49)
I'm not sure yet (17)
Yes, I can't wait (14)



