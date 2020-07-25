Police in the North investigate arson incident at Tyrone convent

POLICE IN THE North have launched an investigation after a suspected arson attack on a convent.

The incident happened at a convent in the Battery Road area of Cookstown, Tyrone, in the early hours of this morning.

At around 7.10am, police received a report of a fire at a convent in the area. A shed at the property was completely destroyed by fire and two windows in the convent building were smashed.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 418 25/07/20.”