Man in serious condition in hospital after Dublin house fire

A MAN IS in hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at a house in north Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a fire at the house on Cromcastle Road in the Kilmore area of Coolock at about 2.20am this morning.

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade firefighters wearing breathing apparatus. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhaltion, while others were taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

A man in his 30s was taken to Beaumont Hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The scene was preserved for technical examination by gardaí.

A Garda spokesperson said in a statement that enquiries are ongoing.