Thursday 11 February 2021
Man due in court charged with alleged sexual assault in Dublin

The victim was out running when she was attacked.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 11 Feb 2021, 11:48 AM
10 minutes ago 1,228 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5351643
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN IS due in court this morning charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault in Dublin earlier this month.

Gardaí have said a woman in her 20s reported being assaulted by a man while out running on Adare Road in Coolock shortly after 11pm on 3 February.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Following consultation with the Director of Public Prosecutions, the man has been charged and is expected to appear before Dublin District Court this morning.

