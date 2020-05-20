Man (30s) injured in Coolock shooting

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a shooting that took place at around 2pm today at Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore in Coolock in Dublin.

A man in his 30s was injured in the shooting.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

No arrests have yet been made, and gardaí have launched an investigation.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.