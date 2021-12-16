#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 16 December 2021
Coombe Hospital targeted by cyber attack

The hospital says services are “continuing as normal” but it has locked down its IT systems as a precaution.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 16 Dec 2021, 12:28 PM
Image: Sasco Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasco Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

COOMBE HOSPITAL HAS said it has been targeted by a cyber attack. 

The maternity hospital has stressed that its “services are continuing as normal” following the attempted hacking, which occurred overnight. 

It has now locked down its IT systems as a precautionary measure.

“We can confirm that the Coombe has been the subject of a cyberattack overnight,” the Dublin hospital said in a statement on social media. 

“We wish to reassure all accessing our services that services are continuing as normal.

“We have locked down our IT systems on a precautionary basis & are working with the HSE to resolve this matter.”

Last week the HSE published a review conducted by PwC into the cyber attack which shut down much of the health service’s IT systems earlier this year.

It found that the HSE was unprepared for a cyber attack, due to the weakness of its IT system and a lack of cybersecurity detection and monitoring.

