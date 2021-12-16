Coombe Hospital targeted by cyber attack

COOMBE HOSPITAL HAS said it has been targeted by a cyber attack.

The maternity hospital has stressed that its “services are continuing as normal” following the attempted hacking, which occurred overnight.

It has now locked down its IT systems as a precautionary measure.

“We can confirm that the Coombe has been the subject of a cyberattack overnight,” the Dublin hospital said in a statement on social media.

“We wish to reassure all accessing our services that services are continuing as normal.

“We have locked down our IT systems on a precautionary basis & are working with the HSE to resolve this matter.”

Last week the HSE published a review conducted by PwC into the cyber attack which shut down much of the health service’s IT systems earlier this year.

It found that the HSE was unprepared for a cyber attack, due to the weakness of its IT system and a lack of cybersecurity detection and monitoring.