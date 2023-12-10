COP28 president warns 'failure is not an option' as he steps up pressure on fossil fuel deal

THE EMIRATI HEAD of UN climate negotiations stepped up pressure today on countries to quickly resolve differences over a deal on fossil fuels, warning that “failure is not an option”.

With the conference in Dubai due to officially end on Tuesday, COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber urged the nearly 200 nations at the talks to “show flexibility, to act with urgency and to find the common ground”.

Jaber told reporters that lack of progress or “watering down my ambition” was not an option.

“Failure is not an option. What we are after is the common good. What we’re after is what is in the best interest of everyone, everywhere,” he said.

Jaber spoke ahead of a “majlis”, a traditional Emirati assembly where people sit in a circle and try to resolve differences, which he organised in an effort to find a deal.

Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, and India, which is heavy reliant on coal, are said to be the main obstacles to an agreement on phasing out fossil fuels at COP28.

“We need to find consensus and common ground on fossil fuel, including coal,” Jaber said.

At COP28 on Friday, Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced a funding package of €50 million to support climate-related projects in countries that are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.

Also on Friday, the EU appointed Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan as one of its lead negotiators on climate finance at COP28, alongside France’s minister for energy.

Minister Ryan said he was “very glad to be asked to negotiate on behalf of the EU”.

