#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

Greta Thunberg calls COP26 deal 'vague' as Johnson says summit ‘tipping point’ for end of coal

The COP26 summit ended at the weekend after weeks of negotiations.

By Press Association Monday 15 Nov 2021, 10:43 PM
32 minutes ago 896 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5602766
A woman holding a sign near the SEC conference centre in Glasgow last week.
Image: DPA/PA Images
A woman holding a sign near the SEC conference centre in Glasgow last week.
A woman holding a sign near the SEC conference centre in Glasgow last week.
Image: DPA/PA Images

CLIMATE ACTIVIST GRETA Thunberg said the deal reached by world leaders at COP26 in Glasgow was “very vague” and left open the prospect of climbing global emissions and the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure.

Countries at the UN climate conference agreed to “phase down” coal use, rather than “phase out”, after a last-minute wording change led by China and India.

“Unfortunately it turned out just the way as I had expected, and that many others had also expected, they even succeeded in watering down the blah, blah, blah, which is quite an achievement,” Thunberg told BBC Scotland News today.

“There is still no guarantee that we will reach the Paris Agreement. The text that it is now, as a document, you can interpret it in many, many different ways.

We can still expand fossil fuel infrastructure, we can still increase the global emissions. It’s very, very vague.

Almost every country in the world agreed on Saturday to a number of decisions as part of the Glasgow Climate Pact.

Countries agreed to come back with updated nationally determined contributions (NDCs) next year and included other terms deemed relatively progressive including explicitly mentioning fossil fuels.

Although the Glasgow Climate Pact has been hailed as progress on climate action, activists and experts have said the agreed plans still don’t go far enough to limit the impacts of global warming. 

UK prime minister Boris Johnson said today that COP26 had “proved the doubters and the cynics wrong” and that it keeps alive the aim of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

Related Reads

15.11.21 People under 60 likely to face ‘less liveable’ world, Mary Robinson says
14.11.21 'It's not nearly enough': Some positives to COP26 deal, but experts say much more is needed

Johnson told the House of Commons that, for decades, tackling the coal problem “proved as challenging as eating the proverbial elephant”, but that in Glasgow the world “took the first bite”.

He said that if those countries did fulfil their pledges, Glasgow would be remembered as the place where “the world began to turn the tide”.

Johnson was expected to tell business leaders and diplomats at the Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London this evening: “I have been watching politics a long time now and I know when a tipping point is reached.

“The language does matter but, whether you are talking about phasing down or phasing out, the day is now not far off when it will be as politically unacceptable, anywhere in the world, to open a new coal-fired power station as it now is to get on an aeroplane and light a cigar.”

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie