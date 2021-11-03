#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 November 2021
Advertisement

COP26: Finance takes centre stage on day three of climate conference

450 financial firms will commit to align over $130 trillion worth of assets with a net zero target by 2050.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 3 Nov 2021, 9:21 AM
23 minutes ago 384 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5590617
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the Cop26 summit today.
Image: PA
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the Cop26 summit today.
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak at the Cop26 summit today.
Image: PA

IT’S MONEY DAY at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow where efforts will focus on how public and private finance can be leveraged to help tackle global warming.

It’s expected to be announced that hundreds of the world’s largest financial institutions have committed to align over $130 trillion worth of assets with a net zero target by 2050.

This will bring the 450 firms in line with the climate goals set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

UK chancellor Rishi Sunak is also set to reveal plans to make the UK a net-zero financial centre.

A fact sheet on Sunak’s proposals specified that it would not be mandatory for firms to commit to net zero and they could have different targets.

It also said that investments in carbon-intensive activities would still be allowed.

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney will address the conference today as part of efforts to get financial institutions to shift capital towards climate-conscious investments.

Yesterday at the conference world leaders agreed a deal to end deforestation. US President Joe Biden announced a pledge to cut global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The US also rejoined the High Ambition Coalition, which has the aim of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The goal was a key part of the Paris agreement.

With reporting by AFP

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie