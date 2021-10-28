The world's most crucial climate summit is starting - sign up to get our daily newsletter

THE HUGELY IMPORTANT UN annual climate summit, probably one of the most crucial to ever take place, is just a few days away.

COP26 takes place in Glasgow and will last from 31 October to 12 November. The Journal will be heading over to Scotland to report on the conference and, as part of our coverage, we’ll be sending out a daily newsletter.

This will give context to the main events of each day and fill you in on what you need to know about this year’s summit which comes on the foot of a “code red” climate report released in August.

It will be your one-stop shop for explanation and information on why this COP is so significant.

The annual UN climate conference brings together almost every country in the world to discuss climate change and seek an agreement on collective action.

Previous COPs have also been watched closely – 2009, 2015 – but this year the science is clearer than ever and the effects of climate change are being seen more and more.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Whether you plan on paying close attention to the summit, or you just want the bare bones to keep up-to-date – our COP26 newsletter will break it down for you.

To get the daily newsletter in your inbox for the next couple of weeks, just enter your email in the box below.