Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 12 November 2022
Advertisement

Better food 'cold chains' are crucial for climate and world hunger, says UN report

More efficient refrigeration would prevent food waste and boost revenues for small farmers, according to the report.

36 minutes ago 997 Views 1 Comment
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IMPROVING COLD CHAINS in the production and distribution of food in the developing world is “essential” in fighting climate change and world hunger, according to a UN report issued today.

More efficient refrigeration would prevent food waste and boost revenues for small farmers, according to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the UN Environment Programme.

“Most developing countries suffer from lacking refrigeration, particularly in rural areas,” said Zitouni Ould-Dada, deputy director of the FAO.

Improving the food cold chain has “great potential”, he told AFP at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

According to the joint report, “developing countries could save 144 million tonnes of food annually if they reached the same level of food cold chain as developed countries.”

More than 800 million people are affected by hunger worldwide, while an estimated 14% of all food is lost before reaching the consumer, the report noted, citing the lack of efficient cold chains as a major cause.

Limiting food losses would cut greenhouse gas emissions, the report said, by reducing emissions of the potent planet-warming methane in the agriculture sector.

In 2017, emissions linked to a lack of refrigeration totalled one gigatonne of CO2, according to the UN report – about two percent of all greenhouse gas emissions that year.

A “positive” outcome for the climate depends of ensuring any new infrastructure is energy efficient and relies on renewables, the report stressed.

Better refrigeration “has benefits not only for the environment but also for farmers’ revenues”, allowing them to store produce for longer before using or selling it, said Ould-Dada.

Related Reads

12.11.22 Hundreds of climate campaigners stage protest at COP27 summit
11.11.22 Joe Biden tells COP27 that the 'very life of the planet' is at stake in climate crisis

The authors of the report mention several successful cases of improved cold chains.

Nigerian initiative ColdHubs, for example, has created 54 solar-powered refrigeration rooms for farmers and retailers, saving more than 42,000 tonnes of food in 2020.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie