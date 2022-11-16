Open Newsroom - COP27: What did we learn in Egypt?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THIS FRIDAY AT 1pm, The Journal will host a free Open Newsroom panel discussion and Q&A offering an in-depth analysis of COP27, the core challenges facing those gathered in Egypt, and whether the summit has yielded the kind of action needed to prevent the worst effects of climate catastrophe.
Editor Sinéad O’Carroll will be joined by Lauren Boland, The Journal‘s climate reporter, who was on the ground at the World Leaders Summit during COP27′s opening week.
Also joining the panel is Nils Mollema of Action Aid, and Sadhbh O’Neill, a lecturer and member of the DCU Centre for Climate and Society, both of whom will be contributing from Sharm El Sheikh as COP27 reaches its conclusion.
The panel will look at core issues raised at this year’s conference, including loss and damage, the price being paid by developing nations for the emissions of the wealthy and powerful, and analysing what, if any, hope we can take from any agreements that are reached in the final days of the landmark summit.
If you would like participate in our COP27 webinar, simply register for the event here.
Over the past two weeks, The Journal has sent regular updates to subscribers of the Temperature Check newsletter, which you can read here.
