Sunday 3 July 2022
Several people shot at Copenhagen shopping centre, say police

The shooting occurred at a shopping mall in the city.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 7:05 PM
An ambulance and armed police outside the Field’s shopping centre, in Orestad, Copenhagen
Image: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP
Image: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

DANISH POLICE HAVE said that several people were shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall.

Copenhagen police said that one person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at the Field’s shopping centre, which is close to the city’s airport.

Police tweeted that “several people have been hit,” but gave no other details.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”

Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and Denmark’s TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops.
embedded267724086 A woman calls her family after being evacuated from the Fields shopping centre (Olafur Steinar Gestsson /Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping centre with his family when he heard “three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store”.

A huge presence of heavily-armed police officers was on hand, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.

“One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Fields. We currently are not able to say more about the person concerned,” Copenhagen police tweeted.

“We have a massive presence at Fields and are working on getting an overview.”

The mall is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway line that connects the city centre with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to Fields.

Press Association

