Jeremy Corbyn says he wants to 'legislate rapidly' to stop parliament suspension

A number of court proceedings have been initiated across the UK to stop the suspension.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 29 Aug 2019, 7:12 PM
44 minutes ago 2,447 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4788141
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he leaves after viewing the fire damaged Woodmill High School during a visit to Dunfermline, on the first day of a three day tour of Scottish constituencies.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he leaves after viewing the fire damaged Woodmill High School during a visit to Dunfermline, on the first day of a three day tour of Scottish constituencies.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn gestures as he leaves after viewing the fire damaged Woodmill High School during a visit to Dunfermline, on the first day of a three day tour of Scottish constituencies.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

UK LABOUR LEADER Jeremy Corbyn has said he will attempt to stop the proroguing of the British parliament through political means and added that he wants to stop a no-deal Brexit. 

Speaking in Dunfermline, Scotland, Corbyn said that to prorogue parliament, effectively suspending proceedings, was effectively an attempt by Boris Johnson to carry out a “smash and grab” against British democracy.

MPs return to the Commons next Tuesday, and speaking to Sky News this evening Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said parliament will “legislate rapidly” to stop the suspension and avert a no-deal Brexit.

“What we’re going to do is try to politically stop him on Tuesday with a parliamentary process in order to legislate to prevent a no-deal Brexit and also to try and prevent him shutting down parliament during this utterly crucial period,” he said.

Johnson announced yesterday that he had spoken to the Queen about suspending parliament from the second week in September until 14 October, less than two weeks before the UK is set to leave the European Union.

The move limits the time available to opposition MPs hoping to pass new laws that could prevent a no-deal Brexit before 31 October. 

Speaking today, Corbyn said that Labour will attempt to stop this suspension. 

He said: “We will be back in parliament on Tuesday to challenge Boris Johnson on what I think is a smash and grab raid against our democracy,” Mr Corbyn said.

“He’s trying to suspend parliament in order to prevent a serious discussion and a serious debate to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

“The implications for this country are very, very serious.”

In the wake of yesterday’s developments a group of politicians have asked a court in Scotland to block Johnson’s bid to suspend parliament. A legal bid has also been launched in Belfast in a bid to stop the suspension.

