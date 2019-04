GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have initiated an investigation this afternoon, after an incident where shots were fired outside a school.

The incident took place at approximately 3.40pm on Blanchardstown Road North in the Corduff area.

A spokesperson confirmed that no persons were injured during the incident.

“This is a live investigation,” the garda spokesperson said. “Further updates will be provided at a later stage.”

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

More as we get it…