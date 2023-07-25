Nearly 2,500 people evacuated from Corfu as prime minister warns Greece 'at war' with wildfires

NEARLY 2,500 PEOPLE have been evacuated from the Greek island of Corfu as the prime minister warned that the heat-battered nation was “at war” with several wildfires and spoke of three difficult days ahead.

Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.

About 2,400 visitors and locals were evacuated from the Ionian tourist island of Corfu from Sunday into yesterday, a fire service spokesman said, adding that the departures were a precaution.

Fires were also burning on Greece’s second largest island of Evia yesterday.

“We are at war and are exclusively geared towards the fire front,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament, warning that the nation faced “another three difficult days ahead” before high temperatures are forecast to ease.

Vassilis Kikilias, Greece’s civil protection minister, said crews had battled over 500 fires around the country for 12 straight days.

Greece has been sweltering under a lengthy spell of extreme heat that has exacerbated wildfire risk and left visitors stranded in peak tourist season.

The government’s speedy evacuation came after a tragedy in 2018 when over 100 people perished in Greece’s deadliest forest fire at Mati, near Athens, which Mitsotakis yesterday said still “haunts us all”.

‘We walked for six hours’

Because of the wildfires, an annual celebration yesterday to mark the 1974 restoration of democracy in Greece was cancelled.

Rhodes, which counted 2.5 million visitor arrivals in 2022, is one of Greece’s leading holiday destinations.

Travel giant TUI yesterday said it was suspending holiday packages to Rhodes until Friday.

Alamy Stock Photo A man uses towel over his face as he tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes Alamy Stock Photo

Greek television broadcast images of long lines of people, some in beachwear, lugging suitcases along the island’s roads on Saturday, when the evacuations were ordered.

“We walked for about six hours in the heat,” Kelly Squirrel, a transport administrator from the United Kingdom, told AFP at Rhodes airport.

‘Exhausted and traumatised’

Some 30,000 people fled the flames on Rhodes at the weekend, the country’s largest-ever wildfire evacuation.

Police said 16,000 people had been transported on land and 3,000 evacuated by sea. Others had to flee by road or used their own transport after being told to leave the area.

“We are exhausted and traumatised,” said Daniel-Cladin Schmidt, a 42-year-old German tourist waiting to be evacuated with his wife and nine-year-old son.

“There were thousands of people, the buses couldn’t pass, we had to walk for more than two hours,” he told AFP at the airport.

“We couldn’t breathe, we just covered our faces and moved forward.”

Holiday-makers and some locals spent the night in gyms, schools and hotel conference centres on the island.

Alamy Stock Photo Tourists wait for their flight at Diagoras International Airport Alamy Stock Photo

In the departures hall of the international airport, AFP saw groups of tourists sleeping on the floor, surrounded by luggage.

“We had to lend a woman some of my wife’s clothes because she had nothing to wear,” Kevin Sales, an engineer from England, told AFP. “It was terrible.”

Like every summer, Greece is plagued by forest fires, often deadly, ravaging tens of thousands of hectares of forest and vegetation.

This summer, Greece experienced one of the longest heatwaves in recent years, according to experts, with the thermometer hitting 45 degrees Celsius at the weekend.

Temperatures eased yesterday but are expected to to pick up again on today and tomorrow.

Rhodes today remains at the highest level of fire alert, alongside Crete.

Alamy Stock Photo Flames burn a hill on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes Alamy Stock Photo

Irish citizens

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it had been contacted by ”a number of Irish citizens impacted by the current fires in Rhodes”.

“Irish citizens are being advised to be alert and stay away from the affected areas, and to move rapidly out of any areas affected,” the spokesperson said.

“This is an evolving situation, and citizens should comply with evacuation orders and follow the instructions from the emergency services and local authorities.”

Irish citizens are advised to call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if they are in immediate danger and to turn mobile phones on to roaming to receive any alerts from local authorities.

The DFA said that anyone planning to travel to Greece should check with their travel operator or hotel to see if the area they plan to visit is impacted by the current wildfires and evacuations, as there is “likely to be travel disruption”.

“The Department is advising against travel to the affected areas,” they added.

The spokesperson said that anyone in need of consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Ireland in Greece on +30 2107232771 or the Honorary Consulate of Ireland in Rhodes on +30 2241075655.

With reporting by Jane Moore and © AFP 2023