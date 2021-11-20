Cork Airport reopens after ten-week closure of its main runway

CORK AIRPORT HAS reopened and will resume flights.

The reopening of the airport followed the reconstruction of its main runway, causing its closure for ten weeks, with flights from eight airlines ready for take off from Monday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opened the newly reconstructed main runway at a ceremony at the airport today.

Over 430 people were employed on the project, which was supported by €10m funding from the Department of Transport.

If the runway had not been closed, it would have taken an estimated ten months to complete the works.

Instead, it has been hailed as “the fastest large-scale State construction project” seen in recent years.

An Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD will officially open the newly reconstructed main runway @CorkAirport today.

It is the fastest large-scale construction project undertaken in the State in recent years. It was completed on time & on budget in a 10-week period.https://t.co/Pnqo4jAJnp — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) November 20, 2021

“From approval of funding to the full completion of the construction works, the entire project took a mere 12 months to complete,” Cork-based senator Jerry Buttimer said.

“While we often hear reports of large infrastructure works going over budget or over time, I’m delighted to say this project was completed on schedule, with the works taking place over 10 weeks, and completely within the multi-million euro budget.”

Buttimer added that between 2020 and 2022, the airport’s parent company, the Dublin Airport Authority, is investing a total of over €40m to prepare its Munster counterpart for significant growth.

“This investment will provide a huge boost to businesses across Cork and the entire South of Ireland, as both the aviation and tourism industries recover from lockdowns over the past 20 months that effectively forced both sectors to shut up shop.

“Cork and Munster hospitality and tourism businesses vitally need every opportunity to claw back revenue lost to the lockdowns. The reopening of the airport with a brand-new runway is pivotal in ensuring their doors remain open for months and years to come.”