Man arrested in connection with Clonakilty robbery in which staff member was threaten with knife

A MAN HAS been arrested this morning in connection with the robbery of a business in Clonakilty, Cork on Friday.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in West Cork.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the robbery to come forward.

On Friday, at around 12:35pm, a man entered a business premises on Kent Street in Clonakilty, threatened a member of staff and demanded cash.

A knife was produced during the course of the robbery.

The man left the scene, having acquired a sum of cash. No injuries were reported.

Any person who was travelling through Kent Street car park between 12:20pm and 12:50pm and observed any activity which drew their attention are asked to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling through Kent Street car park and/or nearby areas between 12:20pm and 12:50pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.