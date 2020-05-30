Two arrested in relation to armed robbery of Cork bookies that was foiled by customer (83)

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in relation to the attempted armed robbery of a bookmakers in Cork two years ago.

The men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in the Donoughmore area of Cork this afternoon.

On 15 September 2018, three men entered the Bar One Racing bookmakers in Glanmire wearing balaclavas and carrying hammers, as well as what appeared to be a gun.

The men struggled with a staff member as well as a member of the public, before leaving empty-handed in a waiting car.

Shop manager Tim Murphy spoke to Cork’s Red FM about the ordeal at the time. He said he was being threatened by two of the men when 83-year-old Denis O’Connor stepped in.

“Denis tackled one of them and I said, ‘I just have to tackle this fella now as well.’

I remember Denis shouting, ‘You’re cowards, you’re total cowards.’ Denis is just a total hero, when I saw him taking one of them on, he just totally inspired me.

“Once they were taken on they totally backed down,” Murphy said.

The two men arrested today in connection with the attempted robbery are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.