Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Man (70s) injured in aggravated burglary in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to this incident.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 5 May 2020, 4:23 PM
48 minutes ago 3,770 Views 6 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

CORK GARDAÍ ARE appealing to the public for information relating to an aggravated burglary at the weekend during which a man in his 70s was injured. 

The incident occurred at a house in Bull’s Lane in Blackrock, Co Cork between the hours of 8pm on Friday 1 May and 6.30pm on Saturday 2 May. 

Two individuals forced entry to the house. A man in his 70s received minor injuries during the incident and a sum of cash was taken as well as some personal belongings. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may information in relation to this incident to make contact.

They are also appealing to any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (dash cam) footage to contact them. Anyone with any information should Blackrock garda station on 021 453 6690, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

