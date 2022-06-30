National Transport Authority launches plans to greatly improve Cork's public transport system

How the Brothers Delaney Road might look under the new plans.

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORT Authority (NTA) today announced details of its proposals to create a sustainable public transport network across the Cork City region.

The first round of public consultation regarding proposals to deliver 12 new Sustainable Transport Corridors (STCs) as part of the BusConnects Cork project started today.

The plans include around 93 km of bus lane/bus priority and 112 km of cycle facilities across the city.

The proposed corridors make up a large part of Cork’s future transport strategy which is seeking to increase the number of people using public transport in Cork fourfold by 2040 and expand the numbers cycling and walking by 33%.

BusConnects Cork will also be essential to achieve Cork’s objective to become one of Europe’s first climate neutral cities by 2030, under the EU’s Cities Mission programme.

The 12 proposed STCs are:

Dunkettle to City

Mayfield to City

Blackpool to City

Hollyhill to City

Ballincollig to City

Bishopstown to City

Togher to City

Airport Road to City

Maryborough Hill to City

Mahon to City

Kinsale Road to Douglas

Sunday’s Well to Hollyhill

The NTA said that these corridors will improve the public transport network while encouraging more people to cycle or walk by improving the infrastructure around the city.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said: “As one of Europe’s fastest growing cities, Cork has a unique opportunity to become a leader in sustainable transport.

“These new Sustainable Transport Corridors will make travel by bus, as well as walking and cycling, more attractive to many more individuals and families.

“By significantly reducing bus journey times and providing dedicated active travel infrastructure, sustainable transport will be at the very heart of a thriving Cork City into the future.”

Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA said: “The public consultation is now underway and we invite all members of the public to engage with this process, by sharing their views on these designs and proposals.

“In doing so, you will be helping to shape the future of the bus and cycle network across the Cork Metropolitan Area.”

The 12 Sustainable Transport Corridor brochures, route maps and further information regarding these initiatives are now available to view here.