This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Convicted drug dealer's suspected cocaine cash targeted in Cork CAB raid

Gardaí have been investigating the man for over ten years.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 Feb 2020, 12:05 AM
3 hours ago 2,778 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5006715
Some of the cash seized yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the cash seized yesterday.
Some of the cash seized yesterday.
Image: Garda Press Office

A CONVICTED DRUG dealer who gardaí believe controls the cocaine trade in West Cork was the subject of a CAB raid yesterday. 

Residential and business premises were raided by officers yesterday morning. 

In total, CAB searched 11 homes, four businesses, one hotel room and six professional premises. Some financial documents were also seized in the raids.

The man has long been suspected of moving significant amounts of drugs around the West Cork area. 

He has regularly flaunted his wealth by buying new cars, designer clothes, and jewellery. Garda intelligence also suspected him of being in possession of significant amounts of cash. 

He is linked to a number of businesses in West Cork and it is believed he is laundering the proceeds of his criminal conduct, namely the supply of drugs, through these businesses. He has repeatedly told gardáí that this cash was generated through legitimate means. 

However, TheJournal.ie understands that trustworthy intelligence has been gathered on this man in recent months which links him to criminality, especially to the drug trade.

He has, in recent months, been seen in the company of other “serious” players in the drug importation business in the Munster area.

Local CAB profilers have been working on this man’s case for a significant amount of time, informed sources told this publication. The man intends to challenge CAB over the seizure. 

cabb A Rolex and suspected cocaine seized. Source: Garda Press Office

The raids on the business premises are also seen as key by CAB investigators. It is through the financial documents that trained officers will be able to find discrepancies which may lead to the permanent seizure of the criminal’s cash and assets. 

During the course of yesterday’s search, the following was seized:

  • €22,500 in cash
  • 191-registration Renault Kadjar
  • 182-registration Kia Sportage
  • 142-registration Skoda Superb
  • 171-registration Range Rover
  • 162-registration Hyundai Santa Fe
  • 151-registration Volkswagen Passat
  • Two Louis Vuitton bags
  • One Rolex watch

In addition to this, a small quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis, mobile phones, financial records, and business records were seized, and the funds of four different financial accounts were frozen.

Gardaí said yesterday’s search operation “has dealt a significant blow to the drug distribution network in Cork city and Cork county and is an example of the Criminal Assets Bureau working closely with the Garda Division through the Asset Profiler Network”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie