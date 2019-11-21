'Special' garda warning after dozens of cars broken into across Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have issued a “special appeal” to motorists across Cork to ensure their cars are locked at night after dozens of vehicles were broken into in recent days.

Garda James O’Mahony of Kinsale garda station told C103′s Cork Today Show that 37 vehicles throughout the county have been broken into since Sunday.

O’Mahony told the show that thefts have occurred in Killeagh, Midleton, Carraigtwohill, Rathcormac, Ballycotton, Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Charleville, Macroom, and Innishannon.

Warning motorists about the robberies, he appealed to those in Cork city and county to lock their cars when they are parked at home and to remove items from car seats.

“The sad thing about all of this, is that out of the 37, nearly all of them weren’t locked,” he said.

O’Mahony said that personal items and cash are among the items that have been stolen, and said car-owners should be particularly vigilant ahead of Christmas, when they may have expensive gifts in their vehicles.

“These people are targeting cars that are unlocked, and they’re just driving around into driveways, probably in the early hours of the morning, and opening the cars,” he said.

“And once the car’s opened, they’re happy.”