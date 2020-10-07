Gardaí probe attempted armed robbery of credit union in Cork city

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the attempted armed robbery of a credit union in Cork city yesterday.

The incident happened on the Togher Road at around 2.30pm.

A man entered the credit union, armed with a what is believed to be a hatchet and a hammer. He threatened staff and demanded money from them but left empty-handed. He left the area on a bicycle which he had left outside. Nobody was injured during the incident.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen a man leaving the credit union area on a bicycle to contact them.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who travelled along Togher Road between 2.15pm and 2.45pm, particularly motorists with camera footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120.”