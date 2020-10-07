#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 7 October 2020
Advertisement

Gardaí probe attempted armed robbery of credit union in Cork city

The incident happened yesterday afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 7 Oct 2020, 4:17 PM
52 minutes ago 4,205 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5226607
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following the attempted armed robbery of a credit union in Cork city yesterday. 

The incident happened on the Togher Road at around 2.30pm. 

A man entered the credit union, armed with a what is believed to be a hatchet and a hammer. He threatened staff and demanded money from them but left empty-handed. He left the area on a bicycle which he had left outside. Nobody was injured during the incident.

 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen a man leaving the credit union area on a bicycle to contact them.

“Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who travelled along Togher Road between 2.15pm and 2.45pm, particularly motorists with camera footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie