No injuries reported as bus overturns in Cork city

NO INJURIES HAVE been reported after a Bus Éireann double decker partially overturned at the entrance of a bridge on Dublin Hill in Blackpool, Cork city.

The incident occurred just before 9.10 am this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said that the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the crash, and attempting to remove the bus from the area.

The bus appears to have crashed into the railway bridge on the road, and is now stuck partially on its side.

There are traffic delays in the area.