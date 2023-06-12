Advertisement

Monday 12 June 2023
Dublin Hill, Cork city.
# Blackpool
No injuries reported as bus overturns in Cork city
The bus is currently stuck at the entrance of a railway bridge on the road.
1 hour ago

NO INJURIES HAVE been reported after a Bus Éireann double decker partially overturned at the entrance of a bridge on Dublin Hill in Blackpool, Cork city. 

The incident occurred just before 9.10 am this morning. 

A Garda spokesperson said that the road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the crash, and attempting to remove the bus from the area. 

The bus appears to have crashed into the railway bridge on the road, and is now stuck partially on its side. 

There are traffic delays in the area. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
