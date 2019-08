Source: Cork City Fire Brigade via Twitter

FIREFIGHTERS IN CORK City have been dealing with a large fire at a derelict building overnight.

Cork City Fire Brigade was called to the fire in the Blackpool area just before 6pm yesterday evening.

The fire brigade described the blaze as “substantial”.

UPDATE:



7 units from Ballyvolane, Anglesea Street and Ballincollig in attendance at a substantial fire in Blackpool - 4 pumps, 2 aerial platforms, command unit, along with rostered senior fire officers🔥



Crews working hard to contain the blaze, and will be on scene overnight🚒 pic.twitter.com/VNk4rZv8z2 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) August 18, 2019 Source: Cork City Fire Brigade /Twitter

Eight units of the fire brigade including a tanker, four pumps and two aerial platforms attended.

The fire has now been extinguished and crews are remaining on site to monitor for hotspots.