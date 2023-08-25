Advertisement

Friday 25 August 2023
Hugo being given oxygen at the scene.
# Cork City Fire Brigade
Cork firefighters save dog from burning caravan on the M8
Hugo is now recuperating at home.
1.0k
0
9 minutes ago

CORK FIREFIGHTERS SAVED an unconscious dog from a burning caravan on the M8 earlier today. 

Crews from Ballyvolane and Cork City Fire Brigade HQ attended the scene. 

Firefighters rescued the unresponsive dog and gave him emergency treatment using their doggy oxygen kit, before rushing him to a vet. 

caravan

A spokesperson said that the dog, Hugo, is now recovering at home, and is “thankfully doing well”. 

The caravan itself was destroyed. 

hugo Hugo resting at home.

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
