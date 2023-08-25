Cork firefighters save dog from burning caravan on the M8

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
CORK FIREFIGHTERS SAVED an unconscious dog from a burning caravan on the M8 earlier today.
Crews from Ballyvolane and Cork City Fire Brigade HQ attended the scene.
Firefighters rescued the unresponsive dog and gave him emergency treatment using their doggy oxygen kit, before rushing him to a vet.
A spokesperson said that the dog, Hugo, is now recovering at home, and is “thankfully doing well”.
The caravan itself was destroyed.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site