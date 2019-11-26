Parts of Cork city flooded overnight as high tide warning remains in place

This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 26 November, 2019
By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 26 Nov 2019, 7:24 AM
44 minutes ago 3,823 Views 1 Comment
PARTS OF CORK City have flooded overnight as a high tide warning remains in place for the county.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a weather advisory for Wexford, Cork and Waterford, warning that high tides, wind and rain will cause “localised impacts” along the south coast today. 

The advisory kicked in at 3am and will remain in place until 8pm this evening. 

Cork City Council warned yesterday that there is a “significant risk” of tidal flooding in the city between this morning and tomorrow evening. 

Householders and businesses have been urged to take precautionary measures to protect their properties.

Overnight, the quays around the Morrison’s Island area of the city were flooded. However, water didn’t reach the South Mall and have begun to recede this morning. 

Union Quay, Morrison’s Island and Fr Mathew Quay were closed to traffic overnight. 

Cork City Council has confirmed this morning that crews are re-opening the quays this morning. 

The council warned yesterday that it was likely flooding would happen in the low lying areas of the city, in particular on Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.   

The situation in the city will continue to be monitored and further advice will be issued, according to the council. 

A limited stock of gel-bags and sandbags are available from Cork City Council. 

They are available for collection between 8am and 6pm today from the Council Depot on Anglesea Terrace and Tramore Valley Park, just beyond the Civil Amenity Site. 

The council warned that it may ration the bags as availability is limited. 

Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

