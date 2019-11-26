Parts of Cork city flooded overnight as high tide warning remains in place

PARTS OF CORK City have flooded overnight as a high tide warning remains in place for the county.

Met Éireann yesterday issued a weather advisory for Wexford, Cork and Waterford, warning that high tides, wind and rain will cause “localised impacts” along the south coast today.

The advisory kicked in at 3am and will remain in place until 8pm this evening.

Cork City Council warned yesterday that there is a “significant risk” of tidal flooding in the city between this morning and tomorrow evening.

Householders and businesses have been urged to take precautionary measures to protect their properties.

Overnight, the quays around the Morrison’s Island area of the city were flooded. However, water didn’t reach the South Mall and have begun to recede this morning.

Union Quay, Morrison’s Island and Fr Mathew Quay were closed to traffic overnight.

Cork City Council has confirmed this morning that crews are re-opening the quays this morning.

The council warned yesterday that it was likely flooding would happen in the low lying areas of the city, in particular on Morrison’s Quay, Fr Mathew Quay, Fr Mathew Street, Union Quay, Trinity Bridge, South Terrace, Lavitts Quay, Kyrls Street, Kyrls Quay, Crosses Green, Sharman Crawford St and Wandesford Quay.

⚠️ Flood update at 6.58am ⚠️

Cork City Council crews are re-opening quays. Early morning flooding was minor, extending from around Morrison Island quays to approx centre line of South Mall, but not beyond. South Tce possibly worst affected due to vehicles driving through floods. — Cork City Council (@corkcitycouncil) November 26, 2019 Source: Cork City Council /Twitter

The situation in the city will continue to be monitored and further advice will be issued, according to the council.

A limited stock of gel-bags and sandbags are available from Cork City Council.

They are available for collection between 8am and 6pm today from the Council Depot on Anglesea Terrace and Tramore Valley Park, just beyond the Civil Amenity Site.

The council warned that it may ration the bags as availability is limited.