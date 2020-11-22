#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 22 November 2020
Nine arrested in Cork city after social media footage shows crowds on the street

Gardaí say public on the streets were ‘overwhelmingly compliant with public Health guidelines’.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 12:01 PM
Gardaí say the arrests were related to public order incidents.
Image: Twitter/gardainfo
Image: Twitter/gardainfo

GARDAÍ SAY THAT nine males, a number of them juveniles, were arrested due to public order incidents in Cork city yesterday evening. 

The arrests come after social media footage was shared widely last night showing crowds on the street in the city and gardaí apparently in pursuit of a number of persons. 

Gardaí say that “large numbers of people socialised in Cork city centre” yesterday evening approximately between 5 pm and 9 pm.

Gardaí were patrolling the area as part of efforts to ensure compliance with Covid-19 guidelines. 

A garda statement this morning said that the members of the public on the streets were “overwhelmingly compliant with public health guidelines”.

Gardaí identified that most persons present were part of family groups and bubbles that were in the city to see the Christmas lights, window shopping and enjoying take away festive drinks and food. Cork city centre was quiet after 9 pm.

Despite this, gardaí say the observed group of young males suspected of being involved in the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

One of the young men ran from gardaí and was chased and subsequently arrested. Gardaí say that pursuit is the incident that was shared online. 

“A quantity of suspected cocaine was recovered,” gardaí say.

“One gardaí received minor facial injuries during the incident. During this incident, and as a result of a small number of other, mainly related, minor public order incidents nine males were arrested by gardaí. 

Of those arrested, four have released pending a file being sent to the DPP, one has been charged with public order incidents, one was offered an adult caution and two will be processed through the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

