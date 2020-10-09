#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 9 October 2020
Gardaí speak to several juveniles over fire which gutted Cork convent

The fire broke out late last month.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 9 Oct 2020, 2:30 PM
Image: Cork County Fire Service
Image: Cork County Fire Service

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have spoken to a number of juveniles over a fire which gutted a convent in west Cork late last month. 

The fire broke out at the convent on the Cork Road in Skibbereen on 29 September. 

Officers said they are now satisfied as to the cause of the blaze. They have spoken with a number of teenagers and a file is now being submitted to the DPP who will decide if any criminal charges are to be brought. 

A garda spokesman said: “Investigating gardaí have spoken to a number of juveniles and a file will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions in due course.

Gardaí are not seeking any other people in relation to this incident at the present time. Gardaí wish to thank the people of Skibbereen and all those who have assisted in this investigation to date.”

Nobody was injured in the fire. 

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

