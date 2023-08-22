Council to decide future as Ironman sponsor when it is given full account of fatal event

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL has said it will determine its future position as host sponsor of Ironman once it receives a full account of the event which saw two participants die on Sunday.

Brendan Wall and Ivan Chittenden died in separate incidents during the 1.9km swim section of the Ironman event on Claycastle Beach in Youghal on Sunday morning.

The deaths are being treated as tragedies.

In a statement today, Cork County Council, which is currently the event’s host sponsor, said it “does not have any responsibility for the management and operation of the event and any decisions related to the races proceedings, nor indeed the different elements of the individual races”.

“Cork County Council recognises that the fatalities may be the subject of a Coroner’s inquest and is seeking a full account of the event from Ironman,” the council said.

“The council will determine its future position as host sponsor once it is in receipt of and has considered same,” it said.

“In the meantime, Cork County Council will not be commenting further on the matter and we offer our sincerest condolences again to the families and friends of Mr Brendan Wall and Mr Ivan Chittenden.”

Cork County Council has supported the Ironman triathlon events in Youghal and east Cork last year, this year and “that currently planned for 2024″.

In its statement today, the council said that as part of this arrangement, Ironman is the “owner of the event” which comprises the races, Ironkids, Ironman 70.3 triathlon and the Ironman full-distance triathlon.

The council said that in terms of event responsibility, Ironman has “sole responsibility” for its “management and co-ordination”.

“This responsibility includes to run the event with due care, skill and attention,” the council said.

“The responsibility of Ironman extends to providing all race-related equipment, supplies, personnel (including volunteers and a local race director), training of personnel (including volunteers), racecourse set-up, route determination and design and all other technical operational aspects of the race,” it said.

Cork County Council said that as host sponsor, its responsibilities are limited to:

the organisation of road closure permits

the use by Ironman of certain council facilities in Youghal (buildings, car park, public areas)

the provision of extended cleansing operations, the provision of waste collection, utilities (water and electricity) and storage areas

The council said it has also provided temporary, services and staffed public conveniences for use by visitors and spectators. It also arranges a food market for the event weekend and provides the lead vehicle for the bike route.

Triathlon Ireland

In a statement yesterday, Triathlon Ireland‘s CEO Darren Coombes said that they did not sanction the race.

The governing body for triathlon in Ireland said that their technical officials attended before the start of the event in Youghal on Sunday to review the conditions and to carry out a water safety assessment.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.

“As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require.”

The Ironman Group said yesterday that, following the safety protocol checks on Sunday morning, it was decided it was safe for the swim portion of the event to go ahead.

“Due to the prevailing weather conditions, a decision was made, however, to shorten the distance of the swim as a further precaution to ensure that the significant water safety assets – such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats – could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the two athletes who passed. We are providing ongoing assistance to their families and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

With reporting by Emer Moreau and Eimer McAuley