After two years of delays, Cork council to issue tender for dog rehoming service

CORK COUNTY COUNCIL has yet to set up a public kenneling service and online facility for re-homing and reclaiming dogs two years after it first announced the measure.

In August 2017, the council said it needed this service in place and announced the creation of a Facebook page as part of a new tender for the provision of a pound service in Cork.

A spokesperson for Cork County Council told TheJournal.ie at the time that “the closing date for tender submission has passed and it is envisaged that this facility will be operational in the near future”.

However, this did not happen. The council now plans to issue a new tender for the service next month.

Rehoming services for dogs are in Ireland are often run by charities, such as the ISPCA and Dogs Trust.

There are currently three privately-operated pounds in Rafeen, Schull and Macroom.

The council’s veterinary department has sought to open a publicly-owned and publicly accessible pound for some years.

“Through a delay in processing the award criteria outside of the Council’s control, the Council’s Procurement Officer felt it was inappropriate to proceed,” a council spokesperson told TheJournal.ie.

“A request for ‘Tender for a Contract’ for the provision and operation of Dog pound facilities and services will be posted in September 2019,” they added.

Local councillor Marcia D’Alton told TheJournal.ie that she has pushed for the facility to open but that it has been beset by delays.

“I was delighted to hear the council was re-tendering. This is the first real positive step we’ve had on this in some time. Everybody was frustrated.”

D’Alton says that in the interest of transparency it is important to have the new facility open as soon as possible.

Said D’Alton: “People who care very deeply want to be able to see [the dogs].”