Cork County GAA Board applies for planning permission for 319 homes

CORK COUNTY GAA Board has applied for planning permission for 319 houses on the northern fringes of Cork city.

If the application is successful, the site will be sold to service the debts of Cork GAA.

The proposed development is located next to the Old Whitechurch Road in Kilbarry and comprises 85 semi-detached houses, 118 terraced homes, 53 duplex units and 63 apartments.

It also includes a creche and riverside park.

In a statement, Marc Sheehan, the chairman of Cork County GAA Board said: “This parcel of land was bought by Cork County Board in the 1960s to develop playing fields. There was also a hurley factory here which has now ceased trading.

“There is no further requirement for playing fields in this area and the land has been zoned in recent times for mainly residential.

“The shortage of housing in Cork and across the country is well documented and this development could provide homes for hundreds of families in a great location.”

The site is bound by the old Whitechurch Road to the west, the Cork North Business Park to the south, the existing GAA grounds of Delaney’s GAA Club to the east and the Glenamought River along the northern boundary.

The 85 semi-detached houses would be three- and four-bed units. The terraced units would have four, three or two beds.

Lodging of the planning permission follows engagement involving Cork City Council, Cork GAA and An Bord Pleanala.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA said: “This project is a key element of the financial security of Cork GAA and the ongoing stabilisation of our finances.”