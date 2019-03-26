'Our little warrior': Boy in stable condition after hit-and-run incident in Cork

THE FATHER OF a three-year-old boy who was left seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Cork yesterday has said his “little warrior” faced a number of tough hours before doctors declared he was in a stable condition.

In a Facebook post, Paul Higgins thanked everyone who had sent their well wishes, after his son was transferred from Cork University Hospital to Temple Street in Dublin following yesterday’s crash.

At 4pm, the boy was struck by a car at Castle Meadows off Skehard Road outside Cork city. He is in a stable condition in hospital today.

“He will love to hear [the well wishes] when he wakes to hear it,” Higgins said. “To see your child that way is the worst feeling I ever had in my life today.”

Higgins also asked anyone who had information to get in touch with gardaí.

In an update today, gardaí investigating the hit-and-run collision said they recovered a blue saloon car they believe was used in the incident.

The car was recovered approximately 1km from the scene. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.