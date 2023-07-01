Teenage boy dies and five others injured in Cork motorway crash

A TEENAGE BOY died and five others were injured following a car crash on the M8 motorway in Cork.

Gardaí said that the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the vehicle involved was subject to an interaction with An Garda Síochána prior to the crash.

A boy in his teens died following the two vehicle crash that happened at Ballybeg in Mitchelstown, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

The driver of the car (a male youth in his teens) and three other passengers (an adult teenage boy, and a teenage boy and girl) were taken to Cork University Hospital to receive treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The driver of the other car involved (a woman in her 30s) was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí said that the incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the vehicle involved was subject to an interaction with An Garda Síochána prior to the crash.

The scene remains preserved to allow for a technical examination, with local diversions in place. Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Mitchelstown Garda Station on 025 84833, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.