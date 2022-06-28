#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

Driver (19) in critical condition following Cork crash

The incident happened around 12.20am this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 1:53 PM
39 minutes ago 3,138 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5801951
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A 19-YEAR-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a single vehicle road crash in Cork. 

The incident happened on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane at around 12.20am. this morning .

Gardaí said the vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage.

The driver was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is currently being examined by the Collision Forensic Investigators and remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A spokesman said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am this morning Tuesday 28th June, 2022 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie