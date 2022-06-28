Driver (19) in critical condition following Cork crash

A 19-YEAR-old man is in a critical condition in hospital following a single vehicle road crash in Cork.

The incident happened on the R586 Dunmanway road, Dromovane, Enniskeane at around 12.20am. this morning .

Gardaí said the vehicle left the road and hit trees and foliage.

The driver was removed from the scene and taken to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The road is currently being examined by the Collision Forensic Investigators and remains closed at this time and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Bandon to Enniskeane Road between midnight and 12.30am this morning Tuesday 28th June, 2022 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”