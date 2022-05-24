#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 May 2022
Cyclist in critical condition after collision with taxi in Cork city

The incident occurred at 2am at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 May 2022, 9:39 AM
Tuesday 24 May 2022, 9:39 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5772447
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses to a collision in Cork city in the early hours of this morning that left a cyclist in critical condition.

Emergency services were called at 2am to reports of a collision involving a cyclist and a taxi at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay.

The cyclist, a 19-year-old woman, was removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. Her condition is understood to be critical, gardaí said.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

