Gardaí launch investigation after body of man found in house in Cork

GARDAÍ IN CORK have launched an investigation following the death of a man in his 50s.

The man was found dead in a house in Fermoy yesterday, gardaí said.

His body has been removed to CUH where a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.

“The outcome of the post-mortem examination will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations,” a garda spokesperson said.

