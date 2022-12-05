Gardaí launch investigation after body of man found in house in Cork

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ IN CORK have launched an investigation following the death of a man in his 50s.
The man was found dead in a house in Fermoy yesterday, gardaí said.
His body has been removed to CUH where a post-mortem will be conducted by Dr Bolster, Office of the State Pathologist.
“The outcome of the post-mortem examination will assist Gardaí in determining the course of their investigations,” a garda spokesperson said.
