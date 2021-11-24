Developer to seek planning permission for €350m project in Cork Docklands

A DEVELOPER HAS confirmed its intention to seek planning permission for a €350 million development in the Cork Docklands in the coming weeks.

The proposed development includes apartments, office buildings, and a 130-bed rehabilitation hospital.

Additionally, it would restore the derelict Odlums Mill site and repurpose it as two buildings with apartments, a cinema, a food hall, offices and a 360-degree rooftop landmark.

O’Callaghan Properties will submit two planning applications to Cork City Council for the one million square foot project.

In a statement, the company said the development would “create a vibrant, dynamic mixed-use neighbourhood for Cork with the potential to transform the South Docks into a major driver of economic activity and employment and a cultural and tourist landmark for years to come”.

“The proposed South Docks project represents a significant milestone in Cork city’s development and in many ways will connect the city centre to South Docks,” it said.

“The proposed new bridge link, the LRT connection to Kent Station and the backdrop of a new waterfront will have a profound effect on footfall in the area and revitalise the South Docks and environs.

“The promenade at Kennedy Quay has the potential to become one of the city’s primary pedestrian routes and an attraction in its own right.”

It said development could create 5,000 new jobs in the area.

Managing Director of O’Callaghan Properties Brian O’Callaghan said that the South Docks have “played a key role in the social and working life of the city and has constantly evolved and changed”.

He said that the new project should help to encourage investment in the area and “makes a very clear statement about the city and the business opportunities in optimal locations outside of Dublin, in the post-Covid and post Brexit period”.

Additionally, a planning application for 2,000 homes on the site is to be submitted in 2022.