#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 18 December 2020
Advertisement

Cork motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving twice over six-hour period

An Garda Síochána’s Christmas Road Safety Campaign will run until 5 January.

By Adam Daly Friday 18 Dec 2020, 5:02 PM
22 minutes ago 3,339 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5305146
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over a 24 hour period in Mallow, Co Cork.

As part of the North Cork Divisional Policing Plan for Christmas, gardaí were carrying out a number of checkpoints and patrols in the area between 17 and 18 December. 

Three arrests were made for suspected drink driving and one for drug driving.

One driver was arrested twice on suspicion of drink driving over a period of six hours in Mallow Town. 

Gardaí said the arrests were made as a result of mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints, patrols, and a call from a member of the public. 

A file is being prepared for the local District Officer in relation to all five incidents.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of drink or drugs,” head of the roads policing unit in North Cork, Inspector Joe O Connor said, adding that  AGS’s Christmas Road Safety Campaign will run until 5 January.

“Gardaí will continue to enforce all road traffic legislation and try to reduce the risk of collisions on the roads. We will focus on driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone whilst driving.”

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie