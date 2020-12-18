Cork motorist arrested on suspicion of drink driving twice over six-hour period

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over a 24 hour period in Mallow, Co Cork.

As part of the North Cork Divisional Policing Plan for Christmas, gardaí were carrying out a number of checkpoints and patrols in the area between 17 and 18 December.

Three arrests were made for suspected drink driving and one for drug driving.

One driver was arrested twice on suspicion of drink driving over a period of six hours in Mallow Town.

Gardaí said the arrests were made as a result of mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints, patrols, and a call from a member of the public.

A file is being prepared for the local District Officer in relation to all five incidents.

“Never get behind the wheel if you are under the influence of drink or drugs,” head of the roads policing unit in North Cork, Inspector Joe O Connor said, adding that AGS’s Christmas Road Safety Campaign will run until 5 January.

“Gardaí will continue to enforce all road traffic legislation and try to reduce the risk of collisions on the roads. We will focus on driving under the influence, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and holding a mobile phone whilst driving.”