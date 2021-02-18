#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 18 February 2021
Cocaine worth €12 million discovered in containers from Central America at Ringaskiddy Port

The drugs were seized at Ringaskiddy Port.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 18 Feb 2021, 5:19 PM
An image of the items seized
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED more than €12 million worth of suspected cocaine in Cork this afternoon. 

During the course of a joint operation between gardaí and Revenue’s customs service, approximately 172kg of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of €12.04 million, was seized at Ringaskiddy Port. 

The drugs were discovered following an intensive search of containers that arrived on a vessel from Central America.  

“A joint operation undertaken today involving participation by An Garda Síochána, through the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Revenue Customs Service, that resulted in the seizure of a substance believed to be cocaine with an estimated street sale value of €12.04 million, demonstrates the potential of collaborative working relationships involving partner agencies, in tackling importation of controlled drugs that harm our communities,” Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said.
 
“An Garda Síochána will continue to work with others at a national and international level in targeting the importation and supply of illicit drugs and the organised crime gangs that benefit from such activity.” 

Mick Gilligan, head of the National Drug Investigations at Revenue, said: “Today’s seizure of cocaine will have a significant impact on organised crime and demonstrates the hard work that is undertaken everyday by Revenue’s Customs Service and An Garda Síochána in confronting this threat. The collaboration across both agencies was significant in the successful outcome of this operation.” 

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime group and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. 

Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295. 

