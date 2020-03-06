60-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by car in Cork

The R639 between Fermory and Rathcormac

The R639 between Fermory and Rathcormac

A CYCLIST HAS died after being hit by a car near Fermoy in Co Cork this morning.

The man was fatally injured in a collision between his bicycle and a car at 7am on the R639 between Fermory and Rathcormac.

The 60-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the morgue at Cork University Hospital.

Gardaí closed the road while forensic collision investigators attend the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or any road users in the area who may have dashcam footage to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.