Gardaí appeal for witnesses after serious assault at Cork city swimming spot

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following an assault that occurred on The Shakey Bridge in Cork City, at approximately 4:30pm this afternoon.

A male youth suffered what are understood be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated.

A source has told The Journal that the victim was a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made at this stage however Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.