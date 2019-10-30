This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí release image of car believed to have been involved in Cork hit-and-run

A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on Magazine Road, Cork at around 3.15am on Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 7:10 PM
A still of the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident.
A still of the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident.

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses following a hit-and-run collision in Cork which left a young woman with life changing injuries. 

A 23-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car on Magazine Road, Cork at around 3.15am on Saturday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and the woman was taken to Cork University Hospital with what has been described by gardaí as “serious life changing injuries”.

A garda spokesman said the vehicle involved was travelling from the Bandon Road onto Magazine Road and failed to remain at the scene.

“The vehicle involved is believed to be a dark coloured Volkswagen Polo which may have slight damage to the front and rear of the vehicle.

“Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for the driver of the vehicle to come forward, they are also appealing to witnesses, those with video or dash cam footage or anyone information to contact them on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

