Gardaí investigating deaths of two men at Cork Ironman race issue appeal to witnesses

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE death of two men at the Cork Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork last month have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Two men, Ivan Chittenden (65) from Meath, and Brendan Wall (44) from Canada, lost their lives after getting into difficulty swimming during the race, which took place in adverse weather conditions.

A garda spokesperson said that Gardaí are assisting the Cork County Coroner with its investigation into the deaths and subsequent inquest.

They are asking for anyone who was present at the swimming section of the event and who may have video footage to contact Gardaí in Midleton on 021-4621550. Gardaí can also be contacted via email at Midleton.IncidentRoom@garda.ie.

The wider public are not being asked to come forward at this time.

“Members of the investigation team will make contact with them to arrange for the appropriate collection of any video footage,” the garda spokesperson said.

After the tragic incident took place, The governing body of triathlons in Ireland said its officials told the organisers of the Cork Ironman event that the race could not be sanctioned before it started, due to the bad weather conditions.

However, the Ironman event organisers said they did not receive this warning until hours after the race was completed.

The swim section of the race had been shortened due to the impact of Storm Betty, and it was postponed.

Ironman Ireland has said that its officials carried out “all standard safety protocol checks”.

Minister Darragh O’Brien has called for everyone involved in the investigation to be “forthright”.

“There are very serious issues that need to be addressed,” he said.