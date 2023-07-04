Protest planned to support Cork library staff following 'intimidation' over LGBTQ books

A PROTEST HAS been planned to support library staff in Cork following a spate of demonstrations targetting LGBTQ+ books.

Over recent months, demonstrations have taken place where protesters have entered libraries and attempted to remove books they deem to be “inappropriate”, according to trade union Fórsa.

Trade union Forsa said library workers have been placed “at risk in their place of work” by the protests.

It has organised the solidarity protest in support of Cork library workers for this Friday, 7 July, at 12.30pm outside Cork City Library on Grand Parade.

Staff and supporters will then march on Cork City Hall at lunchtime as part of the union’s call on the council to protect its staff.

“Harassment must not be tolerated, and Cork City Council must act to discharge their responsibilities as an employer under health and safety legislation,” union official Richy Carrothers said.

Carrothers said that improved protections for library staff against the “growing threat of harassment and intimidation by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters” must be implemented as a matter of urgency.

“Our members are at risk in their place of work. We have asked local authorities undertake an immediate health and safety risk assessment of public libraries, and the threat posed by such protesters at libraries,” he said.

Making a call for the wider public to show support to staff, Carrothers said library workers do integral work by helping to create inclusive communities.

“Fórsa won’t accept any intimidation of our members in their workplaces,” he said.

“Libraries represent community hubs for social integration, serving as centres of cultural, educational, and academic learning, and must be places free from harassment and intimidation for both staff and library users.”

Cork City Council has been contacted for comment.