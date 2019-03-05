Road closed in Cork after collision between two tankers

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after two lorries were involved in a crash in Cork this morning.

The incident happened on the N72 at Ballymaquirke Cross.

Gardai and emergency services are at the scene and road is currently closed. The condition of the men is unknown however eye witnesses reported that both men were talking when help reached them.

AA Roadwatch said: “The N72 is closed south of Kanturk between Mallow and Killarney at Ballmaquirke Cross following a serious collision. Gardai and emergency services are at the scene. Take an alternative route.”

Local TD Sean Sherlock has repeatedly called for upgrades to the road and said last year that it is “a tragedy waiting to happen”.