This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man arrested after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested following a car chase.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 9:14 AM
31 minutes ago 5,177 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5141335
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired at gardaí last night in Cork. 

The incident occurred at 11.40pm last night, after gardaí were called to Military Road in Cork. 

When gardaí arrived, a man fired a number of shots at them. 

The man then left in a car and a chase ensued, which was led by members of the Armed Support Unit. 

The car was brought to a halt on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound after midnight, after a stinger device was used. 

The man left the vehicle and fired more shots at gardaí. 

A garda spokesperson said that a “less than lethal device” was used on the man, before he was arrested. The spokesperson didn’t specify what this device was. 

The man is in his 20s and is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

No injuries were reported and the M8 motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions 15 and 17.

The scene at Military Road is currently being preserved. 

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified of the incident. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie