Man arrested after shots fired at gardaí in Cork

A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired at gardaí last night in Cork.

The incident occurred at 11.40pm last night, after gardaí were called to Military Road in Cork.

When gardaí arrived, a man fired a number of shots at them.

The man then left in a car and a chase ensued, which was led by members of the Armed Support Unit.

The car was brought to a halt on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound after midnight, after a stinger device was used.

The man left the vehicle and fired more shots at gardaí.

A garda spokesperson said that a “less than lethal device” was used on the man, before he was arrested. The spokesperson didn’t specify what this device was.

The man is in his 20s and is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

No injuries were reported and the M8 motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions 15 and 17.

The scene at Military Road is currently being preserved.

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified of the incident.