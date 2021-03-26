Rescue underway for stricken fishing vessel off West Cork coast

A MULTI-AGENCY RESCUE is underway off the West Cork coast after a fishing vessel got into difficulty this morning amid deteriorating weather.

The 21-metre long Irish-registered fishing trawler lost power some 100kms off the coast.

It is understood that efforts to restart the engine so far have failed, and all attempts to assist the vessel have been hampered by gale-force winds.

Earlier today, a tug was sent out to the trawler from Castletownbere but had to turn back as conditions were too bad. Several windows on the boat were smashed by massive waves of up to 10m in height.

The RNLI escorted the tug back to shore, and has since stood down due to the adverse conditions. An RNLI spokesperson said they remain on standby.

The William Butler Yeats naval vessel is on the scene, trying to acquire another tug.

Updates to follow…