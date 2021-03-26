#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 26 March 2021
Advertisement

Rescue underway for stricken fishing vessel off West Cork coast

The William Bulter Yeats naval vessel is on the scene.

By Adam Daly Friday 26 Mar 2021, 7:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,597 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5393245

A MULTI-AGENCY RESCUE is underway off the West Cork coast after a fishing vessel got into difficulty this morning amid deteriorating weather.

The 21-metre long Irish-registered fishing trawler lost power some 100kms off the coast. 

It is understood that efforts to restart the engine so far have failed, and all attempts to assist the vessel have been hampered by gale-force winds.

Earlier today, a tug was sent out to the trawler from Castletownbere but had to turn back as conditions were too bad. Several windows on the boat were smashed by massive waves of up to 10m in height.

The RNLI escorted the tug back to shore, and has since stood down due to the adverse conditions.  An RNLI spokesperson said they remain on standby. 

The William Butler Yeats naval vessel is on the scene, trying to acquire another tug. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Updates to follow…

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie